Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.9%

Monster Beverage stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $70.06.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.