Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 36,585 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.17% of Analog Devices worth $205,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,975,681,000 after buying an additional 359,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,616,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,397,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,109,000 after buying an additional 63,566 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.66 and a 200-day moving average of $224.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,240 shares of company stock worth $12,980,578. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

