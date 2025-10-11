Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF $SIHY is Croban’s 2nd Largest Position

Croban lessened its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,224 shares during the quarter. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Croban’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Croban owned approximately 2.94% of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 51,911 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 856,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SIHY opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $46.69.

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

