Silvercorp Metals Inc. $SVM Stock Position Boosted by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 277.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886,666 shares during the period. Silvercorp Metals accounts for 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.55% of Silvercorp Metals worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 627,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 528,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

SVM stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVM. Cormark raised shares of Silvercorp Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Roth Capital set a $8.25 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

