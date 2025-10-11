Cardano Risk Management B.V. Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.4% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $184,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $833.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $742.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $766.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

