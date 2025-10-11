Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Financial Connections Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after buying an additional 773,005 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after buying an additional 182,955 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after purchasing an additional 141,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 75,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $294.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $306.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.68.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.