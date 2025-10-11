Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires 30,492 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 59,154 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JIRE stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

