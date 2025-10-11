West Bancorporation Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.73. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

