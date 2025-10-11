Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stake Lowered by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 13.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $119,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 4.1%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $736.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $717.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $771.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

