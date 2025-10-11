Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS – Get Free Report) fell 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 453,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 89,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Gossan Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Gossan Resources Company Profile
Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Glitter property located in the Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario; the Gander Gold property covers an area of 8,875 hectares situated in Newfoundland; and the Weir Pond project covers an area of 975 hectares and the Island Pond properties cover an area of 1,050 hectares located in Newfoundland.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gossan Resources
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Pop on Rate Cuts
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Broadcom Gets Second $420 Target as CPO Win Boosts Outlook
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- PepsiCo’s Deep Discount Will Soon Evaporate: Buy It While You Can
Receive News & Ratings for Gossan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.