West Bancorporation Inc. Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Generac by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Generac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $203.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total value of $837,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,740,467.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

