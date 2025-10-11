United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Cut to Hold (C+) at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a buy (b-) rating to a hold (c+) rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on United Airlines from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

United Airlines Stock Down 4.6%

United Airlines stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 829 shares in the company, valued at $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

