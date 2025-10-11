ATI’s (ATI) “Buy (B-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their buy (b-) rating on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Get ATI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

ATI opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. ATI has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,735,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,360,036.63. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,886,127.08. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,307 shares of company stock worth $8,934,571. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at $146,726,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth about $44,867,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ATI by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 609,874 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,217,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in ATI by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,212,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 493,944 shares during the period.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.