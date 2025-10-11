ALT5 Sigma’s (ALTS) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ALT5 Sigma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
In other news, Director David C. Danziger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALT5 Sigma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALT5 Sigma by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALT5 Sigma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALT5 Sigma by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.
