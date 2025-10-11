Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF $EVX

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned about 0.97% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 401.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 381.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 404.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 381.2% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 million, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

