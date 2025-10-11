Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO Shares Sold by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $74.33.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.