Financial Connections Group Inc. Invests $102,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.