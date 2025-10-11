Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires 2,334 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,989 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,268,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,901,000 after acquiring an additional 182,584 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,599 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,054,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,952,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,546,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of FNDX opened at $25.68 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.