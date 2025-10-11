Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 45,023 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,023 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 2.4%

DFAX stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.