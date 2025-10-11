CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVLT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

CommVault Systems Trading Down 3.6%

CVLT opened at $170.20 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average is $174.87.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $2,716,717.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,957.46. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $122,744.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,979.74. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,942 shares of company stock worth $10,019,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth $243,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 40,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

