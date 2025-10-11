Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.8%

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $82.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.