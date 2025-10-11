3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.4% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $600.51 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $619.60. The stock has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $599.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

