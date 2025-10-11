Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 19.7%

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $250.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.