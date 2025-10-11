Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 25.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other news, Director Gregg Winiarski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,890.62. This represents a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 75,900 shares worth $28,992,651. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

Strategy Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $304.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $185.81 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 3.83.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

