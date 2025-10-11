Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 712 Cencora, Inc. $COR

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cencora by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 65.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 49,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 1.9% during the second quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Cencora by 9.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Trading Up 1.2%

COR stock opened at $318.01 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $221.95 and a one year high of $319.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,460. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price target on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.