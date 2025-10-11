Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 712 Cencora, Inc. $COR

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cencora by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 65.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 49,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 1.9% during the second quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Cencora by 9.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Trading Up 1.2%
COR stock opened at $318.01 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $221.95 and a one year high of $319.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora
In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,460. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price target on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
