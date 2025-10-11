Eastern Bank Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 0.20% of Chart Industries worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 142.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $199.82 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.08.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

