Bank of America Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $125.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Clorox has a 52 week low of $116.53 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

