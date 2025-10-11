Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 31,396 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,396 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 348,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,677,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $74.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.18%.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

