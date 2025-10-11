Applied Capital LLC FL Buys 900 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 86.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.71. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.74.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

