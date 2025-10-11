Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 5,272,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,098,000 after buying an additional 338,461 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 62,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 871.3% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

