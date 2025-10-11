Forefront Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 3.3%

VUG stock opened at $470.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $488.51. The firm has a market cap of $190.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.