Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $75.58 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

