Croban Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Croban grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Croban’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.