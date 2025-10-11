Acima Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.22 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

