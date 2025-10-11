Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,354,000 after buying an additional 279,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,992,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,465,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,729,000 after purchasing an additional 253,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.1%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $122.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

