JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $606.30 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $619.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.47. The company has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

