iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stake Raised by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.1%

IJR stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

