Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Sells 3,023 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $293.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.