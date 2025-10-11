Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 18.2% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $583.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.94. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

