Conning Inc. Purchases 443 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Conning Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

