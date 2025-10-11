iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 3.7%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.