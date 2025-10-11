Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 72 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $205.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.38. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.