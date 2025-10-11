Louisbourg Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Louisbourg Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

