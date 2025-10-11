Williams & Novak LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Williams & Novak LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

