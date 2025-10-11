Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. TD Cowen upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $202.37 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.02 and its 200 day moving average is $202.11. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

