Monument Capital Management Has $5.36 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.37 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $812.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

