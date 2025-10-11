3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 819 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.56.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $833.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $788.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

