Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Position Increased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $736,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.25.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,316 shares of company stock worth $45,203,045. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $214.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a PE ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $240.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.