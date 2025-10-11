Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 58.46%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

