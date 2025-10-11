Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,100,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,834,236.40. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,634,805. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $242.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

